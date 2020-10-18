UrduPoint.com
Minister Directs To Take Tangible Measures To Control Edible Items Prices

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Minister directs to take tangible measures to control edible items prices

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan has said that tangible step are being taken to control the prices of edibles and all the stakeholdres are being taken into confidence for the provision of relief to the masses.

He said this while presiding a meeting in Attock. DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , Assistant Commissioner Zarmeena Wazir, Distt Officer Rabia Naseem and others were present. Provincial Minister directed all the officers to ensure availability of edibles at control prices.

He said, to control the present wave of price hike different committees headed by provincial ministers have been constituted to have a look at the prices of wheat flour, sugar, vegetables, fruits and other edible items.

He directed the officers to visit fruit and vegetable markets on daily basis and monitor the process of auction of fruit and vegetable.

Punjab Seed Corporation to also play its role for controling the price of wheat. Earlier while briefing the minister the officers said that 20kg flour bag was available @Rs 860 and for the purpose 14 sale points have been setup. Action is being taken against those involved in over charging and till now more than 20 million rupees as fine has been deposited in national kitty.

