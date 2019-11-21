Minister directs to withhold salaries of absent employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday directed to withhold salaries of employees who remained absent from their duties.

He was presiding over a monthly review meeting of the C&W Department that was attended by Secretary C&W, Muhammad Shahab Khattak, Chief Engineer Center, Muhammad Ayub, Chief Engineer North Muhammad Tariq and concerned officials.

The minister said that employees who habitually remained absent from offices should be removed from service.

He said that government was trying to change old trend and introduce a new system that would be free from corruption.

He also directed timely completion of infrastructure projects and said that officer concerned should convene a meeting with other departments to make progress in development work.