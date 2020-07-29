UrduPoint.com
Minister Directs USF For Timely Completion Of Projects

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Minister directs USF for timely completion of projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday directed the Universal Service Fund (USF) for timely completion of its projects for providing broadband services.

On the directions of the minister, USF the attached department of the Ministry of IT, was committed for the provision of hi-speed broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country, said a news release.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of USF Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry briefed the minister about the status of the USF's projects for providing high speed mobile broadband services in unserved areas.

CEO USF apprised that the 75% work has been completed on the project for providing hi-speed mobile broadband services in Kohistan Lot (Kohistan, Batagram, Mansehra, Torghar, Haripur & Abbotabad).

He said that 50% each work has been completed in Dadu Lot (Dadu, Jamshoro and Thatta) and Hyderabad Lot, while 75% work has been completed in Bahawalpur Lot (Bahawalpur).

The CEO said that work was also in progress in Dera Bughti Lot, Mohmand Lot, Rahim Yar Khan Lot, Bahawalnagar Lot, DG Khan Lot, Sanghar Lot, Kurram Lot, Muzaffargarh Lot, North Waziristan Lot, South Waziristan Lot and Bolan Lot.

