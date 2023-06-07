UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs Water Ensuring Irrigation Water For Kharif Crops

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Minister directs water ensuring irrigation water for Kharif crops

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi has directed the concerned authorities to ensure water supply from Munda Head Works for Kharif crops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi has directed the concerned authorities to ensure water supply from Munda Head Works for Kharif crops.

He issued these directives during a detailed visit to Munda Head Works, District Charsadda on Wednesday. Secretary Irrigation, Mutahar Zeb, Chief Engineer South Yasin Khan, Superintending Engineer Peshawar Batur Zaman Khan, Executive Engineer (XEN) Imran ullah and officials accompanied the minister during the visit.

The Provincial minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi reviewed the ongoing work on Tatoon Bridge and Munda HeadWorks and issued necessary instructions regarding timely completion of the ongoing development work.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister for Irrigation also reviewed the ongoing development work on the temporary dam at Munda Head Works.

He appreciated ongoing construction work on a temporary dam in Munda Head Works.

During a detailed briefing, the provincial minister was told that the agricultural land of Charsadda and Mardan are irrigated through the Munda Head Works built in 1890.

At that time, Munda had a capacity of 158,220 cusecs of water passing through Head Works. In 1927, its capacity was increased to 170,000 cusecs.

During the briefing it was further stated that Headworks was affected by floods from time to time and during the flood 2010 it was badly damaged. After reconstruction the capacity has been increased to 225000 cusecs.

The recent floods have damaged the Munda headworks one again, after which the water supply from the head works has been restored temporarily.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Flood 2010 Visit Dam Mardan Charsadda From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets members of American Jewis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets members of American Jewish Committee

22 minutes ago
 ENEC highlights important role of communication ex ..

ENEC highlights important role of communication experts in doubling global nucle ..

37 minutes ago
 CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AE ..

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AED594 bn by end of March

52 minutes ago
 US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on Interna ..

US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on International Crimes - UN Representat ..

57 minutes ago
 Real Estate Consultant Association discusses propo ..

Real Estate Consultant Association discusses proposed taxes with state minister

55 minutes ago
 Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.