Minister directs water ensuring irrigation water for Kharif crops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi has directed the concerned authorities to ensure water supply from Munda Head Works for Kharif crops.

He issued these directives during a detailed visit to Munda Head Works, District Charsadda on Wednesday. Secretary Irrigation, Mutahar Zeb, Chief Engineer South Yasin Khan, Superintending Engineer Peshawar Batur Zaman Khan, Executive Engineer (XEN) Imran ullah and officials accompanied the minister during the visit.

The Provincial minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi reviewed the ongoing work on Tatoon Bridge and Munda HeadWorks and issued necessary instructions regarding timely completion of the ongoing development work.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister for Irrigation also reviewed the ongoing development work on the temporary dam at Munda Head Works.

He appreciated ongoing construction work on a temporary dam in Munda Head Works.

During a detailed briefing, the provincial minister was told that the agricultural land of Charsadda and Mardan are irrigated through the Munda Head Works built in 1890.

At that time, Munda had a capacity of 158,220 cusecs of water passing through Head Works. In 1927, its capacity was increased to 170,000 cusecs.

During the briefing it was further stated that Headworks was affected by floods from time to time and during the flood 2010 it was badly damaged. After reconstruction the capacity has been increased to 225000 cusecs.

The recent floods have damaged the Munda headworks one again, after which the water supply from the head works has been restored temporarily.