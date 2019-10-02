Minister discuss new industrial clusters, SEZs

Provincial Trade and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss setting up new industrial clusters, special economic zones (SEZs) and establishment of necessary infrastructure in industrial zones here at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Trade and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss setting up new industrial clusters, special economic zones (SEZs) and establishment of necessary infrastructure in industrial zones here at the Punjab board of Investment and Trade.

The meeting decided to set up a coordination committee to deal with provision of electricity and gas in industrial estates and matters pertaining to the Federal government.

The meeting also approved funds for construction of link road of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park.

On this occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab was a best destination for investment, that was why it had so far attracted more than one billion Dollars investment, while more investors were also ready to invest their money in this province in future.

He said that world-class infrastructure was being provided in industrial zones and a number of foreign companies had invested in Faisalabad Industrial Estate.

He said that provision of necessary facilities were being ensured on priority basis in industrial estates and meeting would also be held within days with relevant federal departments to proceed further in this regard.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park project was being completed speedily on the Motorway-II near Sheikhupura to strengthen the textile sector.

While the country's largest industrial estates were being established in Muzaffargarh and Layyah over an area of 20,000 acres and this would gear up development process in southern Punjab.

The minister said the government was committed to providing facilities to investors and industrialists.