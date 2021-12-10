Minister discusses agriculture promotion, wheat target, fertiliser prices

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said that the government is focusing on strengthening the agriculture sector in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said that the government is focusing on strengthening the agriculture sector in the country.

Presiding over a meeting at Punjab chief secretary's office on Friday, he reviewed steps for betterment of agriculture, wheat sowing and its target, prices of fertilizers and their availability.

Fakhar Imam said that agriculture yield should be increased with the help of mechanisation and added that with the help of technology, modernization was being ensured in the agriculture sector.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said that 97 per cent of wheat sowing cultivation target had been obtained.

He said that sufficient wheat stock was available in the province and added that prices of fertilizers were under control and their supply had improved.

The meeting was told that the Punjab government had launched Kisan Card for providing direct subsidy to farmers. Under the Kisan Card, one million registered farmers would be given subsidy worth billions of rupees in a transparent manner.

A programme had been started to provide quality certified seeds for five major crops.

During the current fiscal year, yield of cotton, wheat and rice was obtained more than estimation.

Federal Secretary National Food Security Tahir Khursheed, the provincial secretaries of food and agriculture departments were also present.