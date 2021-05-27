UrduPoint.com
Minister Discusses Construction Of Jalozai Flats With Banks' Officials

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali Thursday chaired a meeting wherein matters relating to construction of 2640 flats in Jalozai were discussed with representatives of banks.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Housing, Muhammad Ali Shah, Director General Housing, Nadir Khan Rana and concerned officials.

On the occasion, officials informed the meeting participants about the rules, regulation and legalities regarding construction of flats while bankers suggested their proposals and suggestions relating to construction.

Addressing the meeting, provincial minister directed to complete the paperwork of the project.

He said that project of flats under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is step forward towards vision of Prime Minister to provide affordable housing facilities to low income people.

