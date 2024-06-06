Open Menu

Minister Discusses Farm, Livestock Improvements With US Consul General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Thursday met American Consul General Kristin K Hawkins in Lahore and discussed promotion of mutual cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Thursday met American Consul General Kristin K Hawkins in Lahore and discussed promotion of mutual cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Faisalabad Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan were also present.

The US Consul General said the American private companies were ready to support in introducing modern technology in the agricultural sector of Punjab and in the production of quality seeds. Scientists will soon visit the Agriculture Department Punjab, he added.

The minister said, "We highly valued the American financial aid and assistance in Punjab's agriculture projects under USAID programme. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab government is focusing on development of agriculture sector for which vigorous initiatives are being taken". He endorsed that "Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program" was being implemented with a huge sum of Rs 400 billion, under which interest-free loans of Rs 300 billion would be provided to farmers in two year.

The minister said that steps were being taken to promote agricultural machinery and convert farmers' electric tubewells to solar. He said, "We need assistance from California State to set up a new citrus research and development centre, revival of orchards and nurseries in Punjab".

Ashiq Kirmani endorsed that 60 per cent of our agriculture was based on the livestock sector, adding that chief minister Punjab had approved several programmes for development of the livestock sector. He maintained that the Punjab government's top focus was on increasing meat exports, increasing milk production and bread improvement.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the Punjab government's first priority was agriculture. Punjab had shown a tremendous increase in wheat and rice production per acre this year he added.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stressed the need for mutual communication and regular dialogue between the Punjab government and California State on the issues of supply of large machinery, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

