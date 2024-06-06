Minister Discusses Farm, Livestock Improvements With US Consul General
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Thursday met American Consul General Kristin K Hawkins in Lahore and discussed promotion of mutual cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Thursday met American Consul General Kristin K Hawkins in Lahore and discussed promotion of mutual cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors.
Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Faisalabad Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan were also present.
The US Consul General said the American private companies were ready to support in introducing modern technology in the agricultural sector of Punjab and in the production of quality seeds. Scientists will soon visit the Agriculture Department Punjab, he added.
The minister said, "We highly valued the American financial aid and assistance in Punjab's agriculture projects under USAID programme. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab government is focusing on development of agriculture sector for which vigorous initiatives are being taken". He endorsed that "Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program" was being implemented with a huge sum of Rs 400 billion, under which interest-free loans of Rs 300 billion would be provided to farmers in two year.
The minister said that steps were being taken to promote agricultural machinery and convert farmers' electric tubewells to solar. He said, "We need assistance from California State to set up a new citrus research and development centre, revival of orchards and nurseries in Punjab".
Ashiq Kirmani endorsed that 60 per cent of our agriculture was based on the livestock sector, adding that chief minister Punjab had approved several programmes for development of the livestock sector. He maintained that the Punjab government's top focus was on increasing meat exports, increasing milk production and bread improvement.
Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the Punjab government's first priority was agriculture. Punjab had shown a tremendous increase in wheat and rice production per acre this year he added.
Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stressed the need for mutual communication and regular dialogue between the Punjab government and California State on the issues of supply of large machinery, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.
Recent Stories
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget
Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified ..
DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat
PM vows to follow China’s model of success
PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone in development of Pak-China re ..
PTA conducts raid against illegal issuance of SIMs in DG Khan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion
ECB starts cutting rates, but warns on inflation
Strengthening country's alternative energy system among govt's priorities: PM
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine3 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified places3 minutes ago
-
DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat3 minutes ago
-
PM vows to follow China’s model of success31 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Friday for Dhul Hijjah moon sighting38 minutes ago
-
July 5 fixed to indict CM, KP in audio case38 minutes ago
-
National Law Moot competition concluded at Quaid-i-Azam University47 minutes ago
-
"Laptops for All" scheme to be introduced; Rana Mashhood47 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan reviews crime control efforts47 minutes ago
-
Municipal officers directed cleanliness on Eid days47 minutes ago
-
Eid ul-Azha slaughtering services' rate spark mixed reaction from public, butchers47 minutes ago