Open Menu

Minister Discusses Health Insurance Issues With SLIC Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Minister discusses health insurance issues with SLIC chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab's Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has expressed the government's commitment to extend all benefits of universal health insurance to the beneficiaries.

He discussed the health insurance issues with State Life Insurance Company (SLIC) Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain in a meeting at the 'Apka Clinic', here on Friday. They focused on refining health card services.

Dr. Javed Akram emphasised ongoing improvements to the Universal Health Insurance Programme, including vigilant oversight of private hospitals.

He stressed the global principle of supporting the poor sick by the rich.

The minister highlighted efforts to enhance transparency and audit the Universal Health Insurance Programme. SLIC Chairman Shoaib Javed affirmed company's full cooperation with the Punjab government and quick resolution of complaints related to the programme.

Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ali Razzaq provided insights into the medical facilities available to the public.

Related Topics

Resolution Poor Government Of Punjab Company All Government

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

5 minutes ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

22 minutes ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

1 hour ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

2 hours ago
UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

2 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan