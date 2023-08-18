Minister discusses health insurance issues with SLIC chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab's Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has expressed the government's commitment to extend all benefits of universal health insurance to the beneficiaries.

He discussed the health insurance issues with State Life Insurance Company (SLIC) Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain in a meeting at the 'Apka Clinic', here on Friday. They focused on refining health card services.

Dr. Javed Akram emphasised ongoing improvements to the Universal Health Insurance Programme, including vigilant oversight of private hospitals.

He stressed the global principle of supporting the poor sick by the rich.

The minister highlighted efforts to enhance transparency and audit the Universal Health Insurance Programme. SLIC Chairman Shoaib Javed affirmed company's full cooperation with the Punjab government and quick resolution of complaints related to the programme.

Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ali Razzaq provided insights into the medical facilities available to the public.