Minister Discusses Meningitis Vaccine With DRAP Chief
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that problem with regard to availability of meningitis vaccine for Umrah pilgrims will be solved in two days.
According to a handout issued here on Wednesday the minister had a telephonic conversation with Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) Chief Executive Officer Dr Asim Rauf on the matter pertaining to non availability of meningitis vaccine for Umrah pilgrims.
Minister said, "We are in coordination with Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan CEO and Dr Mukhtar Bharath and supply chain of the meningitis vaccine would restore in two days."
Khawaja Salman Rafique said that sufficient stock of meningitis vaccine was available in markets of the Punjab.
