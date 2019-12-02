Minister discusses mineral sector development with UET officials

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources/Minister of State Shahzad Syed Qasim Monday visited the Departments of Mining Engineering and Geological Engineering, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore for a briefing on their expertise and facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources/Minister of State Shahzad Syed Qasim Monday visited the Departments of Mining Engineering and Geological Engineering, University of Engineering & Technology Lahore for a briefing on their expertise and facilities.

The Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, Director General Engineer Muhammad Iqbal and Geological Survey of Pakistan, Lahore office Director, also accompanied him.

The delegates also met Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and Dean Faculty of Earth Sciences & Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair Abubaker, who assured him of full support from the university for development of indigenous mineral resources.

Shahzad Syed Qasim highlighted the government's role for enhancing mineral sector's contribution to the economy and the need for an effective academia-industry linkage for research and development support to introduce appropriate and safe mining techniques and beneficial utilisation of mineral product in the downstream industry.

The delegation was briefed about the capacities and technical expertise of the Mining and Geological Engineering Departments, which could be utilised to explore the mineral potential of the country by reinvigorating the Research & Development in mineral sector.

Chairman Mining Engineering Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali presented the idea of establishment of Centre of Excellence for Mining Technology. The discussions were also focused on the occupational safety & health concerns in mineral sector operations, exploration of new resources, mine design and mineral processing.