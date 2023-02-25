UrduPoint.com

Minister Discusses Municipal Services Delivery With Commissioners

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Minister discusses municipal services delivery with commissioners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad discussed standard of municipal services to masses, and law and order situation, in Gujranwala and Bahawalpur divisions with the commissioners during separate video-link meetings, held here on Saturday.

The minister gave various targets to the commissioners for improvement of municipal services in the districts across their divisions and asked them to create realisation among the subordinate officers that they were actually servants of people.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad directed that an effective plan should be made for the success of the proposed thirty-day "Safai Nisaf Iman" campaign and all streetlights should be switched to LED to save electricity.

He said that for effective elimination of encroachments, separate places should be allocated for the cart vendors and they should be shifted there.

The provincial minister said that plans should be initiated for establishment of model cemeteries. He urged the commissioners to ensure elimination of ghost employees from waste management companies as well as from other subordinate offices besides ensuring timely redress of citizens' complaints.

He said that the best facilities should be provided in cattle markets across the divisions by ending overcharging. He urged the officers to work day and night to provide maximum relief to people. He asked the two commissioners to send him report on implementation of the goals. He announced visiting divisions to review implementation of the instructions.

