Minister Discusses Peaceful Conduct Of General Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights Sindh, Barrister Muhammad Umar Soomro has held a meeting with concerned officers to discuss the peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections and review the preparations here.
Minister in his remarks, assured full support from the Sindh government for the seamless execution of the election process.
He emphasized the implementation of the Election Commission’s code of conduct, and measures will be taken to ensure compliance.
The minister further stated that law enforcement, including the police and other security agencies, will play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law during the electoral process.
Officers concerned acknowledged the valuable cooperation of the Sindh government in this regard.
