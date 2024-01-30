Minister discusses peaceful conduct of General Elections

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights Sindh, Barrister Muhammad Umar Soomro has held a meet­ing with concerned officers to discuss the peaceful conduct of up­coming general elections and review the preparations here.

Minister in his re­marks, assured full support from the Sindh government for the seamless execution of the election process.

He emphasized the implemen­tation of the Election Com­mission’s code of conduct, and measures will be taken to ensure compliance.

The minister further stated that law enforcement, in­cluding the police and other security agencies, will play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law during the elec­toral process.

Officers concerned acknowledged the valuable cooperation of the Sindh government in this regard.