Open Menu

Minister Discusses Steps For Completion Of Dir Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Minister discusses steps for completion of Dir Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Shakil Ahmad here Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss timely completion of Dir motorway.

The meeting was also attended by Managing Director, KP Highways Authority, Assad Ali, Secretary Communication,

Dr Assad Ali, Project Director Dir Motorway, Barkat Ali and concerned officials.

The meeting deliberated various aspects of Dir Motorway and the measures needed to complete project at the earliest. It also stressed to utilize resources for project completion and directed steps to ensure quality of work.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister said that project that include 6.2 kilometer tunnel would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 49 billion.

He directed authorities to take steps for project initiation with in two week adding that motorway would open new avenues of development and growth for areas people.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Dir (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

3 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

10 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

19 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

19 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

20 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

20 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

20 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan