Minister discusses steps for completion of Dir Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Shakil Ahmad here Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss timely completion of Dir motorway.

The meeting was also attended by Managing Director, KP Highways Authority, Assad Ali, Secretary Communication,

Dr Assad Ali, Project Director Dir Motorway, Barkat Ali and concerned officials.

The meeting deliberated various aspects of Dir Motorway and the measures needed to complete project at the earliest. It also stressed to utilize resources for project completion and directed steps to ensure quality of work.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister said that project that include 6.2 kilometer tunnel would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 49 billion.

He directed authorities to take steps for project initiation with in two week adding that motorway would open new avenues of development and growth for areas people.