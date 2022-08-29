Minister discusses with PPSC chairman induction of more doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal here on Monday and discussed induction of more doctors for the government hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal here on Monday and discussed induction of more doctors for the government hospitals.

According to official sources, the minister said that during last three-and-a-half years, more than 50,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had been inducted into Punjab Healthcare Department purely on merit.

She said that prior to that, the provincial health department was working with 50 per cent vacant posts. Without overcoming the shortage of doctors in the government hospitals, patients could not be given adequate healthcare treatment, she added.

The minister said that the Punjab Health Department had sent a requisition to Punjab Public Service Commission for making more than 3,200 new inductions.

Dr Yasmin said that for promotion of doctors, service structure was also being made easier. She directed the Punjab Health Department officers to remain in touch with the PPSC for further induction of doctors.

PPSC Chairman Malik Zafar Iqbal said that relevant officers had been directed to complete recruitment process at the earliest for induction of doctors into the Punjab Health Department.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed and others were also present.