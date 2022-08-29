UrduPoint.com

Minister Discusses With PPSC Chairman Induction Of More Doctors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Minister discusses with PPSC chairman induction of more doctors

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal here on Monday and discussed induction of more doctors for the government hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal here on Monday and discussed induction of more doctors for the government hospitals.

According to official sources, the minister said that during last three-and-a-half years, more than 50,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had been inducted into Punjab Healthcare Department purely on merit.

She said that prior to that, the provincial health department was working with 50 per cent vacant posts. Without overcoming the shortage of doctors in the government hospitals, patients could not be given adequate healthcare treatment, she added.

The minister said that the Punjab Health Department had sent a requisition to Punjab Public Service Commission for making more than 3,200 new inductions.

Dr Yasmin said that for promotion of doctors, service structure was also being made easier. She directed the Punjab Health Department officers to remain in touch with the PPSC for further induction of doctors.

PPSC Chairman Malik Zafar Iqbal said that relevant officers had been directed to complete recruitment process at the earliest for induction of doctors into the Punjab Health Department.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed and others were also present.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Punjab PPSC Government Merit Packaging Limited Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

4 minutes ago
 Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to al ..

Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to all flood victims

18 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Decline Likely to Be Below 3% in 2022 ..

Russia's GDP Decline Likely to Be Below 3% in 2022, Below 1% in 2023 - Belousov

17 seconds ago
 PTI hatching conspiracies to sabotage much-needed ..

PTI hatching conspiracies to sabotage much-needed IMF programme: Miftah

18 seconds ago
 Commissioner takes action against agents making il ..

Commissioner takes action against agents making illegal deductions in BISP amoun ..

20 seconds ago
 Khurram Dastgir visits flood relief camp to distri ..

Khurram Dastgir visits flood relief camp to distribute ration bags

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.