Minister Dispels Peshawar Lockdown Rumour

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:03 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday categorically dispelled social media news about lockdown of provincial capital by the KP government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday categorically dispelled social media news about lockdown of provincial capital by the KP government.

In his tweet, the minister said, "it was the most irresponsible form of rumour mongering received from a journalist, I wonder whether it was worth clarifying."

