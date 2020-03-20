UrduPoint.com
Minister Distribute Position Letters Of Durani Media Colony To Journalists

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:06 PM

Minister distribute position letters of Durani Media Colony to journalists

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on local, ruler development and Municipal Affairs Kamran Khan Bangash Friday said that the provincial government was utilizing all possible resources to prevent the Coronavirus and facilitate the affected people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on local, ruler development and Municipal Affairs Kamran Khan Bangash Friday said that the provincial government was utilizing all possible resources to prevent the Coronavirus and facilitate the affected people.

He said this during his visit to Durrani Media Colony and distribution of position letter (occupation). Kamran Khan Bangash informed that funds would be allocated in the coming ADP to provide space to the journalists in the govt residential colony because the journalists community deserved that as they have rendering matchless services in the war against terror and now in the outbreak of coronavirus to the govt without any fear.

He said in each difficult time, the journalist community has extended the valuable services and many of them have even lost their precious lives. Flanked by DG Peshawar Development Authority, members and office-bearers of the Peshawar Press Club, Kamran Bangash said soon steps would be taken to complete developmental work.

He said the government has taken all out efforts to overcome the present coronavirus situation for which the positive and supportive role of media could not be denied.

"Corona is struggling against the virus for which the role of the media is laudable.

Kamran Bangash said"Efforts are underway for a new residential colony for government and among them journalists would also be provided space in these new housing scheme." He said that work on the plantation and the park would be completed soon in Durrani Media Colony.He said that the construction work of the school would also be started soon. He said a summary would be developed to the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for waving off the fee for the approval of the map in Durrani Media Colony in the first year on the style of Regi Model Town.

Kamran Bangash said that govt would also allocate fund for the other developmental work in the Durrani Media colony including construction of roads, drinking water facilities, sui gas, electricity etc facilities without any charges.

At the end, the Kamran Khan Bangash visited the colony along with the representatives of the journalists bodies and distributed position letter (occupation) to the first 50 journalists.

