Minister distributes 255 calves among widows, divorcee women

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora distributed 255 calves among widows and divorcee women as part of Punjab government’s initiative to secure financial independence for rural women, here on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that provision of free cattle-heads with livestock cards to rural women in south Punjab was a revolutionary initiative of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif that will enable widows and divorcee women earn their living in a dignified manner.

He said, Punjab government took special steps for development of livestock sector and prosperity of cattle rearers during last one year.

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education MPA Sardar Ajmal Khan Chandia, MPA Aon Hameed Dogar, MPA Abdul Mannan Sajid, and Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon were present.

Minister said that livestock plays an important role in the national economy and women’s contribution was instrumental in rural areas in taking care of the cattle heads.

Ajmal Khan Chandia said that the initiative would ensure financial independence for poor women and hailed livestock department for running the scheme successfully.

Deputy commissioner said that a draw was held in a transparent manner before distribution of 255 calves including buffaloe calves among poor women.

She said that livestock cards were also provided to these women to enable them feed their animals without any financial problem.

Special secretary livestock south Punjab Azfar Zia, DG extension Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, deputy secretary (technical) livestock south Punjab Dr. Suhail Azmat, deputy director livestock Dr. Malik Muhammad Tariq, and Dr. Adnan were also present.

