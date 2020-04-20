UrduPoint.com
Minister Distributes 3000 Ration Bags Among Needy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:28 PM

Minister distributes 3000 ration bags among needy

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi distributed as many as 3000 ration bags among needy families in different areas of PS-19 Ghotki

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi distributed as many as 3000 ration bags among needy families in different areas of PS-19 Ghotki.

The ration bags were provided to the poor and daily wagers at their doorsteps so that no one's self-respect could not be inflicted and social distancing be ensured, said a statement issued here on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that these ration bags were distributed by the provincial minister in his individual capacity. These are in addition to the bags distributed by the Sindh government throughout the district.

Provincial Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi said that people are being provided with all possible assistance while the ration bags are also being distributed by the government to those in need.

He said that ration bags are being distributed among masses without any discrimination.

Pitafi appealed to the public to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The minister further said that there are 121 positive cases of coronavirus in Ghotki district and the patients are being provided best treatment facilities in hospitals.

He said that the entire Sindh government has been working day and night under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah following the vision of Benazir Bhutto and the guidance of Bilawal Bhutto.

Abdul Bari Patafi said that cooperation of people with the government is very important to stop the advancement of this pandemic.

He said the business owners who have been allowed to open their businesses should strictly follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government in the public interest.

