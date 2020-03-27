UrduPoint.com
Minister Distributes Appointment Orders Among Nurses

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:33 PM

Minister distributes appointment orders among nurses

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Friday distributed appointment orders among 46 male and female nurses to be posted at various hospitals in Ghotki district

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Friday distributed appointment orders among 46 male and female nurses to be posted at various hospitals in Ghotki district.

According to a press release issued here, the district health officer and doctors were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister addressing on the occasion said that doctors and para-medics were also the front-line warriors in the war against coronavirus.

He said whole the nation was praising services being rendered by the health professionals in this difficult hour.

Pitafi appealed to the masses to stay at home and maintain social distancing to avoid spread of the virus.

