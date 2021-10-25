UrduPoint.com

Minister Distributes Cattle Among Farmers Under Social Protection, Economic Sustainability Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

Minister distributes cattle among farmers under social protection, economic sustainability program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi has distributed cattle among poor farmers in Tando Muhammad Khan district on Monday.

He attended the cattle distribution ceremony organized by the Livestock and Fisheries department under the pro poor social protection and economic sustainability initiative program.

Addressing the program, Engineer Abdul Bari Potafi said that the purpose of this program was to provide financial assistance to the poor farmers involved in the livestock profession while increasing the production of meat and milk in the province.

He said that under the program 336 different types of cattle are being distributed in different districts of Sindh including Red Sindhi Kundi, Maleri, Thari, concrete and in Goats including Kamori, Bateri, Jatan, Bari and others.

He said that all the cattle had been procured from the best farmers of Sindh and all the animals were known to give good production of meat and milk and after distribution of the animals, the department will also monitor the farmers and provide every facility to them.

He further said that if a farmer sells these animals, legal action will be taken against them and we have tried to ensure that the animals are middle aged so the burden on the poor farmer is minimal.

The provincial minister said that the Department of Livestock and Fisheries was working on various projects initiated by the Sindh government to increase the production of meat and milk obtained from them.

The provincial minister said that to implement the vision of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto these projects had been launched to help the poor farmers.

He said that now farmers must move towards artificial insemination so as to increase animal production and preserve the indigenous breeds.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Bari Tando Muhammad Khan All From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

8 minutes ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

1 hour ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

2 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

2 hours ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.