Minister distributes cattle among farmers under social protection, economic sustainability program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi has distributed cattle among poor farmers in Tando Muhammad Khan district on Monday.

He attended the cattle distribution ceremony organized by the Livestock and Fisheries department under the pro poor social protection and economic sustainability initiative program.

Addressing the program, Engineer Abdul Bari Potafi said that the purpose of this program was to provide financial assistance to the poor farmers involved in the livestock profession while increasing the production of meat and milk in the province.

He said that under the program 336 different types of cattle are being distributed in different districts of Sindh including Red Sindhi Kundi, Maleri, Thari, concrete and in Goats including Kamori, Bateri, Jatan, Bari and others.

He said that all the cattle had been procured from the best farmers of Sindh and all the animals were known to give good production of meat and milk and after distribution of the animals, the department will also monitor the farmers and provide every facility to them.

He further said that if a farmer sells these animals, legal action will be taken against them and we have tried to ensure that the animals are middle aged so the burden on the poor farmer is minimal.

The provincial minister said that the Department of Livestock and Fisheries was working on various projects initiated by the Sindh government to increase the production of meat and milk obtained from them.

The provincial minister said that to implement the vision of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto these projects had been launched to help the poor farmers.

He said that now farmers must move towards artificial insemination so as to increase animal production and preserve the indigenous breeds.