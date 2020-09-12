UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Distributes Certificates For Services During Corona Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:25 PM

Minister distributes certificates for services during corona pandemic

Punjab Minister for Chief Minister Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema distributed commendatory certificates among officers and staff of different departments in recognition of their services during the coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Chief Minister Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema distributed commendatory certificates among officers and staff of different departments in recognition of their services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Rifat Mukhtar, President Faisalabad Electronic Media Reporters Alliance (FEMRA) Syed Khawar Abbas, Secretary FEMRA Abdul Rehman and other members were present.

The minister distributed certificates and appreciated the efforts of divisional and district administrations and said that officers provided day and night services to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said that the district administration, police, Pakistan Army and the media rendered outstanding services in protecting citizens from danger of coronavirus by using all available resources in critical days and their efforts were saluted.

He also thanked scholars, businessmen, Sylani Welfare and paid tribute to all members of the administration. He expressed hope that all heroes would continue their services with the same passion and dedication till the end of the pandemic.

The divisional commissioner highlighted the role of departments during peak of coronavirus and thanked the media group for arranging the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chief Minister Army Police Punjab Same Alliance Media Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive AED3 million in donations

11 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai shines spotlight on innovative bes ..

41 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 95,287 COVID-19 t ..

41 minutes ago

Rampant Arsenal crush Fulham as Premier League ret ..

46 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 12 Sep 2020

48 seconds ago

Govt to facilitate people at door step: Sumaira Sh ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.