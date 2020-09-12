Minister distributes certificates for services during corona pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Chief Minister Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema distributed commendatory certificates among officers and staff of different departments in recognition of their services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Rifat Mukhtar, President Faisalabad Electronic Media Reporters Alliance (FEMRA) Syed Khawar Abbas, Secretary FEMRA Abdul Rehman and other members were present.

The minister distributed certificates and appreciated the efforts of divisional and district administrations and said that officers provided day and night services to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said that the district administration, police, Pakistan Army and the media rendered outstanding services in protecting citizens from danger of coronavirus by using all available resources in critical days and their efforts were saluted.

He also thanked scholars, businessmen, Sylani Welfare and paid tribute to all members of the administration. He expressed hope that all heroes would continue their services with the same passion and dedication till the end of the pandemic.

The divisional commissioner highlighted the role of departments during peak of coronavirus and thanked the media group for arranging the event.