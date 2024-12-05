- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme
Minister Distributes Cheques Among Beneficiaries Of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:54 PM
The Punjab government has initiated the process of providing second installments to beneficiaries of the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has initiated the process of providing second installments to beneficiaries of the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program.
Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited various areas of Lahore to inspect the construction of houses.
During his visit, Bilal Yasin distributed cheques for the second installment to beneficiaries, including Muhammad Zahid Rasheed from Tehsil Wahga ,Tanveer Siddiqui and Arsalan Saleem from Tehsil Shalimar. The minister inquired about the loan acquisition process and other facilities and challenges faced by the beneficiaries.
Bilal said that the Punjab government is committed to providing interest-free loans to deserving individuals, ensuring that the loan disbursement process is based on 100% merit and transparency.
DG Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Saif Anwar Jappa said that the government aims to provide housing facilities to 6,000 individuals by the end of December.
The "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" programme, launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, aims to provide affordable housing solutions to low-income families in Punjab. The programme offers interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million, with a repayment period of five years.
Recent Stories
OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March
PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector
Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide28 minutes ago
-
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals32 minutes ago
-
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector34 minutes ago
-
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landscape34 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city roads: DG RDA34 minutes ago
-
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th34 minutes ago
-
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima41 minutes ago
-
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body42 minutes ago
-
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem42 minutes ago
-
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines42 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about APC in KPK42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic issues, civic problems in Lyari52 minutes ago