Minister distributes cheques among heads of culterural bodies

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Thursday distributed cheques of annual grant worth Rs.15 million among the heads of 51 cultural and literary bodies working in Punjab province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Thursday distributed cheques of annual grant worth Rs.15 million among the heads of 51 cultural and literary bodies working in Punjab province.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister said that Punjab government believed in all out cooperation and help for the organisations active to promote cultural and literary activities in the province.

He said that funds had been distributed among such bodies according to three categories, Rs. 5 lac for A, Rs. 2.5 lac for B and Rs. 1 lac for C category each.

Those bodies received grant today (Thrusday) include Arts Association of Punjab, Caravan, Hafeez Tayab Foundation, Pakistan Punjabi Adbi board, Institute of Islamic Culture, Punjabi Culture, academy Adbiyat Atfaal, Punjabi Parchar, Wajdan, Pakistan Cultural Heritage Society, Punjabi Ghar and Cultural Journalists Foundation of Pakistan.

Provincial Minister said that the amount allocated for the project of Voice of Punjab was shifted to Pakistan Television which was now being retrieved in order to help artists.

He said that 70 lac rupees had so far been distributed among artists from the head of Artists Support Fund.He said that Voice of Punjab Project was not being abundant but it would be continued with separately allocated fund.

The function was attended by Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan and other senior officers and artists.