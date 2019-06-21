UrduPoint.com
Minister Distributes Cheques Among Heads Of Cultural Bodies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:22 PM

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari distributed cheques of annual grant worth Rs 15 million among the heads of 51 cultural and literary bodies, working in the Punjab province

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the provincial government believed in all-out cooperation and help for the organisations to promote cultural and literary activities in the province.

He said that funds had been distributed among bodies falling in three categories: Rs 500,000 for A, Rs 2.5 lac for B and Rs 1 lac for C category, each.

The bodies which received grant on Friday include Arts Association of Punjab, Caravan, Hafeez Tayab Foundation, Pakistan Punjabi Adbi board, Institute of Islamic Culture, Punjabi Culture, academy Adbiyat Atfaal, Punjabi Parchar, Wajdan, Pakistan Cultural Heritage Society, Punjabi Ghar and Cultural Journalists Foundation of Pakistan.

The provincial minister said that the amount allocated for the project of 'Voice of Punjab' was shifted to Pakistan Television, which was now being retrieved in order to help artistes.

He said that Rs70 lac had so far been distributed among artistes from the head of Artists Support Fund. He said that the 'Voice of Punjab' project was not being abundant but it would be continued with separately allocated funds.

The function was attended by Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan and other senior officers and artistes.

