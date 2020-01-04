UrduPoint.com
Minister Distributes Cheques Among Minorities Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:38 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Saturday that 'Ehsaas' initiative was the biggest programme for the poor, ever launched in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Saturday that 'Ehsaas' initiative was the biggest programme for the poor, ever launched in the country.

He said this during a loan disbursement ceremony, organized by the Akhuwat Foundation at the Living Stone Church Okara after giving away over Rs 1.5 million cheques to 53 deserving families.

The minister said that the government looks forward to working with all stakeholders; public, private, civil society, philanthropists and expatriate Pakistanis to realize our promise of lifting millions of people out of poverty and building a strong foundation together for a stronger, safer and successful Pakistan.

He said that through Akhuwat Islamic micro-financing, the aim of the government was to alleviate poverty by empowering socially and economically marginalized segments of society through interest-free micro-finance and education.

An Akhuwat official, in his address, said that major objectives of micro-credit scheme were to stop exploitation of the poor, provide small loans to the poor people and empower women in their houses.

On the occasion, Pastor Waqas Moazzam, representatives of Akhuwat Foundation and representatives of the minority were present.

