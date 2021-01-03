Minister distributes cheques among people of minorities

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait Ul Maal, Syed Yawar Abbass Boukhari Saturday said that the government would provide all facilities to the minorities in the country

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait Ul Maal, Syed Yawar Abbass Boukhari Saturday said that the government would provide all facilities to the minorities in the country.

He was speaking at a cheque distribution ceremony among the minorities here.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar, Assistant Commissioner Zarmina Wazeer, district officer social welfare Haseeb Khalid, Christian human rights activist Sheeren Aslam were also present on this occasion.

Minister said "all minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious freedom as all their rights were protected as per the country's Constitution".

The present government is committed to providing equal opportunities for development and prosperity to the minority communities, he added.

He said that the Punjab government was providing 100 per cent scholarships to students of minority communities from SSC to Ph.D in government institutions. He further added that two per cent quota was also allocated in higher education institutions along with five percent job quota, he added. He revealed that as sum of Rs 50 million were allocated for educational scholarship scheme for minority students.

He mentioned that 50 per cent scholarship was earmarked for Central Punjab, 35 per cent for Southern Punjab and share of Northern Punjab students was 15 per cent. Non-Muslim students were given scholarships ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 from SSC to higher studies. "The PTI government will continue to provide different facilities to the minority community students", he added.