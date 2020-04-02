Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry Thursday said the world was facing the coronavirus pandemic and it was high time that we should take care of deserving and deprived people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry Thursday said the world was facing the coronavirus pandemic and it was high time that we should take care of deserving and deprived people.

He made these remarks while addressing a cheque districbution function to the local artists of Bahawalpur division under Artist Support Fund here at Rashidia Auditorium.

The minsiter said artists were an important and sensitive part of the society.

He also appreciated Punjab Ministry of Information and Culture and Punjab Arts Council for taking initiative to financially help the artists at this hour of trial and tribulation.

The minister gave away cheques to the artists on the ocasion.

Director Arts Council Rana Ejaz Mehmood was also present at the occasion.