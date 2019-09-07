Minister distributes cheques to heirs, injured students

(@imziishan)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan gave cheques worth Rs 0.5 million each to heirs of deceased student and their driver as financial compensation.

He also gave financial compensation cheques Rs.

03 million each among the six other injured students. The district administration officials were also present on the occasion.

As many as seven minor school children and their rickshaw driver were killed when an over loaded dumper fell on their rickshaw while going to school near Darman chowk in Zafarwal on Friday. Six other minor students were also injured in the tragedy.