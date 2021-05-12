Minister distributes Eid gifts among jail inmates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro has visited District Jail Faisalabad and distributed Eid gifts among jail inmates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro has visited District Jail Faisalabad and distributed Eid gifts among jail inmates.

He went to different barracks and presented cloths and other items to female prisoners as well as toys to their kids.

He also directed the jail administration to improve jail security and provided best facilities to the prisoners. He also visited jail kitchen and reviewed sanitary condition there.

Superintendent Jail Ali Akbar Gujjar and other jail officers were also present on the occasion.