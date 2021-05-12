UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Distributes Eid Gifts Among Jail Inmates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:28 PM

Minister distributes Eid gifts among jail inmates

Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro has visited District Jail Faisalabad and distributed Eid gifts among jail inmates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro has visited District Jail Faisalabad and distributed Eid gifts among jail inmates.

He went to different barracks and presented cloths and other items to female prisoners as well as toys to their kids.

He also directed the jail administration to improve jail security and provided best facilities to the prisoners. He also visited jail kitchen and reviewed sanitary condition there.

Superintendent Jail Ali Akbar Gujjar and other jail officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Jail Best

Recent Stories

Spartan World Championship 2021 to run in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

7 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

7 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

5 hours ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.