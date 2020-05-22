UrduPoint.com
Minister Distributes Eid Gifts Among Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:47 PM

Minister distributes Eid gifts among prisoners

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad visited District Jail and distributed Eid gifts among prisoners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad visited District Jail and distributed Eid gifts among prisoners.

DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal, CPO Captain Sohail Chaudhry, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Asma Ejaz Cheema, Superintendent Jail Ali Akbar Gujjar and other jail officials were also present.

Provincial minister visited various barracks including women's barracks and distributed gifts and congratulated them Eid greetings. He said that patience should not be lost in order to lead a successful life. The path of goodness and benevolence should be adopted.He also expressed his compassion and love for the juveniles.

On the occasion the Superintendent of district jail said that a series of educational and remedial programmes was also underway.

