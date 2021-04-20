Minister distributes financial aid among minorities

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilising all available resources to safeguard their people and for the purpose, the role of many social service institutions was commendable

Addressing a financial aid distribution ceremony at Yuhanabad, organised by Pak Mission Society (PMS), he said that entire world as well as Pakistan was facing COVID-19, and the government was making all efforts to provide necessary relief to them. The minister distributed cash grant of Rs 20,000 each among 28 deserving families of minorities.

Representative of PMS briefed the minister that Rs 20,000 would be distributed per family for three consecutive months so that they could revive their livelihood which was badly affected by COVID-19 or the lockdown. All the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were ensured in the ceremony by the Church administration.

The minister appreciated the efforts of administration and appealed to people to ensure implementation of the SOPs and pray for elimination of COVID-19.

At the end of the ceremony, Pastor Ayub prayed for the progress and development of the country.