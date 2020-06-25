Minister distributes financial assistance to family of Samanabad incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal met with the heirs of deceased three people due to collapse of a building in Pakki Thatti Samanabad on Thursday.

According to official sources, the minister expressed his deep grief with the family over the tragic incident.

Aslam Iqbal distributed cheques worth Rs one million approximately among the heirs of thedeceased people.