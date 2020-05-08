UrduPoint.com
Minister Distributes Food Packs In Green Town

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:05 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ijaz Alam Augustine along with MPA Sadia Sohail and Chairman Punjab Youth Council (PYC) Hamza Karamat visited Green Town here on Friday where they distributed food packs among deserving people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ijaz Alam Augustine along with MPA Sadia Sohail and Chairman Punjab Youth Council (PYC) Hamza Karamat visited Green Town here on Friday where they distributed food packs among deserving people.

Allah Walay Trust (AWT) organized a camp in the supervision of Shahid Naeem where Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine distributed food items among working class,and laborers largely of the Christian community.

The minister appreciated the efforts of AWT and said that youth of AWT were active for welfare work without any discrimination.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were monitoring day-to-day activities related to relief work in the wake of coronavirus while all the provincial ministers were busy in their respective Constituencies to serve the people.

Ijaz Alam said that every possible step being taken to control coronavirus and organizations like AWT can help reach out the grassroots level volunteers. He urged the nation to take special care of cleanliness and maintain social distance. He also appealed to the people having resources to come forward for the help of needy families.

MPA Sadia Sohail, and Hamza Karamat also appreciated the efforts of the welfare organization and encouraged the youth to come forward and perform their proactive role.

Head of AWT Shahid Naeem while expressing his views said that trust was arranging Sehri and Iftaar at quarantine centers while food packs etc were being distributed among the laborers and deserving persons.

