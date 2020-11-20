Minister Distributes "Guzara Allowance" Cheques In Bajaur

Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zeb Khan on Friday visited Bajaur district where he distributed "Guzara Allowance" Cheques among the deserving people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zeb Khan on Friday visited Bajaur district where he distributed "Guzara Allowance" Cheques among the deserving people.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said no dishonesty would be tolerated in Zakat funds and its fair distribution.

Any official involved in corruption, he said would face stern punitive action.

Khan further said that a fair and transparent distribution of Zakat funds was our manifesto adding that a proper mechanism was being devised to ensure simplifying the procedure of distribution of Zakat funds among the deserving people.