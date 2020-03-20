UrduPoint.com
Minister Distributes Kits To Residents Of Shelter Homes

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat and Chairperson of Women's Protection Authority Kaniz Fatima Chadhar provided sanitation kits for the residents of different shelter homes working under Social Welfare department here on Friday

Kaniz Fatima Chadhar distributed hygienic kits among the helpless mentally challenged children living at Chaman, women with mental retardation living in Darus Sakoon and old age persons at Afiat.

Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Salim Gondal, Director Social Welfare Mubashir Ahmad and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Each kit consisted of towels, tissue paper, soap, sanitizer, face mask, toothpaste and brush and detergent powder.

Through a special message, Minister for Social Welfare Raja Bashart said the Punjab government was as much concerned for the safety of the helpless special people as for the general public.

He appealed that in this hour of hardship, the society as a whole should spend some money on the destitute living around them to protect them from coronavirus epidemic.

Kaniz Fatima Chhadar said the purpose of distributing hygiene kits was to give special and helpless persons awareness about ways to protect against coronavirus.

She said that women, children and elders living in other welfare shelter homes of the Social Welfare department would likewise be provided with the kits from her own pocket.

Kaniz Fatima also told children with disabilities how to wash their hands with soap and use a sanitizer.

