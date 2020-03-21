Minister distributes kits to residents of shelter homes

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat and Chairperson of Women's Protection Authority Kaniz Fatima Chadhar provided sanitation kits to the residents of different shelter homes working under Social Welfare department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat and Chairperson of Women's Protection Authority Kaniz Fatima Chadhar provided sanitation kits to the residents of different shelter homes working under Social Welfare department.

Kaniz Fatima Chadhar distributed hygienic kits among the mentally challenged children living at Chaman, women with mental retardation living in Darus Sakoon and oldage persons at Afiat.

Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Salim Gondal, Director Social Welfare Mubashir Ahmad and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Each kit consists of towels, tissue paper, soap, sanitizer, face mask, toothpaste and brush and detergent powder.

Through a special message, Minister for Social Welfare Raja Bashart said the Punjab government was as much concerned for the safety of helpless special people as for the general public.

He appealed that in this hour of hardship, the society as a whole should spend some money on the destitute living around them to protect them from coronavirus pandemic.

Kaniz Fatima Chhadar said the purpose of distributing hygiene kits was to give special and helpless persons awareness about ways to protect against corona virus.

She said that women, children and elders living in other welfare shelter homes of theSocial Welfare department would likewise be provided with the kits from her own pocket.