Minister Distributes Lease Offer Letters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 07:32 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals, Dr Amjad Ali has said that resolving problems of people was among the topmost priorities of provincial government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals, Dr Amjad Ali has said that resolving problems of people was among the topmost priorities of provincial government.

He was addressing Lease Offer Letters distribution ceremony at Kohat on Saturday.

He said that the present government was moving forward with vision of Riyasat e Madina to replace old system and build Naya Pakistan.

The government was ensuring to provide suitable environment to investors amid at to boost and strengthen the provincial economy.

He said that policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would change socio-economic conditions of people giving them a platform to make progress.

On the occasion, the minister distributed 107 Lease Offer Letters among the applicants of Kohat and Dera Ismil Khan.

