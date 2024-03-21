Minister Distributes More Than 7,000 Saplings Among Public
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Tahir Khalil Sindhu distributed more than 7,000 saplings to the general public in the government camp set up on Model Town Link Road Lahore on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz
On this occasion, the provincial minister said that the launch of the 'Plant Trees for Pakistan' campaign by the Chief Minister Punjab on the occasion of World Forest Day is spectacular. The message of solidarity and love for the country is sent to the people through these type of projects. He further stated that it is of key importance to take measures keeping the national and global challenges in view. Global warming and environmental pollution are the major problems and the entire nation will have to work together to deal with it, he said and added that along with the plantation of trees, it is also of pivotal importance to ensure their safety as well.
Tahir Khalil Sindhu opined that today the people of Pakistan are in dire need of solid unity, only then "we can make Pakistan a developed and successful country in the world."
On another occasion, while talking about the global observance of the World Forest Day, Provincial Minister Tahir Khalil Sindhu said that the effects of climate change can clearly be seen all over the world. Plantation gives life to the soul of the earth. He said, "It is our basic duty to actively participate in plantation and protection of trees at all levels." He said millions of trees will be planted across the country under the 'Plant Trees for Pakistan' campaign led by the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. It is necessary that every department, every individual, should contribute to the promotion of this noble cause, the minister added.
