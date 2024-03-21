Open Menu

Minister Distributes More Than 7,000 Saplings Among Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Tahir Khalil Sindhu distributed more than 7,000 saplings to the general public in the government camp set up on Model Town Link Road Lahore on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Tahir Khalil Sindhu distributed more than 7,000 saplings to the general public in the government camp set up on Model Town Link Road Lahore on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

On this occasion, the provincial minister said that the launch of the 'Plant Trees for Pakistan' campaign by the Chief Minister Punjab on the occasion of World Forest Day is spectacular. The message of solidarity and love for the country is sent to the people through these type of projects. He further stated that it is of key importance to take measures keeping the national and global challenges in view. Global warming and environmental pollution are the major problems and the entire nation will have to work together to deal with it, he said and added that along with the plantation of trees, it is also of pivotal importance to ensure their safety as well.

Tahir Khalil Sindhu opined that today the people of Pakistan are in dire need of solid unity, only then "we can make Pakistan a developed and successful country in the world."

On another occasion, while talking about the global observance of the World Forest Day, Provincial Minister Tahir Khalil Sindhu said that the effects of climate change can clearly be seen all over the world. Plantation gives life to the soul of the earth. He said, "It is our basic duty to actively participate in plantation and protection of trees at all levels." He said millions of trees will be planted across the country under the 'Plant Trees for Pakistan' campaign led by the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. It is necessary that every department, every individual, should contribute to the promotion of this noble cause, the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Road All Government Unity Foods Limited Million Love

Recent Stories

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

2 minutes ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

1 minute ago
 HDA decides to launch grand operation against unau ..

HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes

2 minutes ago
 Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, So ..

Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for pea ..

Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..

13 minutes ago
 Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debu ..

Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut

13 minutes ago
Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras A ..

Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

13 minutes ago
 Germany football teams to swap Adidas for Nike kit ..

Germany football teams to swap Adidas for Nike kit from 2027

17 minutes ago
 Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine -- a ..

Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine -- and itself

16 minutes ago

U.S. congressmen raise serious concern over India’s vilification of religious ..

17 minutes ago
 Planting trees essential for survival of human hea ..

Planting trees essential for survival of human health: DC Meeran

17 minutes ago
 EU-Canada trade deal stumbles in French Senate

EU-Canada trade deal stumbles in French Senate

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan