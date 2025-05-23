Minister Distributes Ownership Clearance Certificates Among Property Owners
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Bilal Yasin Friday distributed ownership clearance certificates among property owners under the fast-track delivery service at the Faisalabad Development Authority complex.
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Additional Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind, Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatha, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor and other officers were present.
Earlier, the provincial minister inaugurated the real-time issuance of ownership clearance certificates by pressing a computer button and congratulated the FDA administration for innovation in services and getting speedy relief to the applicants.
He said that modern reforms not only facilitate in resolving the problems of the applicants without delay and in handling office matters quickly but also ensure merit, transparency and protection of records.
He directed that the quality of the remaining services of the FDA should also be upgraded soon so that the outdated system of making applicants visit to offices frequently is eliminated and public confidence in government departments improve.
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry welcomed the minister and informed him about the details of real-time issuance of ownership clearance certificate during the briefing.
