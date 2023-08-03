Minister distributes possession letters of 800 plots in Green Enclave I

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasi has distributed possession letters of 800 developed plots of the Bhara Kahu (Green Enclave I) project among the allottees in a ceremony held here on Thursday

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the future of democracy was bright saying if people give his party a chance by their votes in the general elections then he was ready to serve them again.

Despite adverse conditions, Wasi said his ministry has taken concerted steps to complete the government residential projects in a short period of time.

Meanwhile, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Syed Mehmood Agha said the delay in the 2009 scheme completion was because the land matters were pending in the courts. He said the remaining development works of Green Enclave were underway at a fast pace and would be completed soon.

Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rashid said providing affordable housing facilities to federal government employees was their first priority.

He said providing housing facilities for this limited resource and low-income group in this era of inflation was not just a challenge for us but a great virtue in the presence of Allah.

He said the Minister and Secretary have not only guided us through all this but also became part of our mission. FGEHA has laid the foundation stone for other projects which include both plots and flats.

In the past, FGEHA has provided a total of 22,642 residential facilities to its allottees, including 1596 constructed houses in Sector I-8, 400 flats in Karachi, and 1189 flats in Sector G-11, Islamabad.

He said apart from this, residential plots were also included in Sectors G-14, G-13, I-8 and D-12 in Islamabad. FGEHA also laid the foundation stone for other flats projects for its allottees including HF Towers, Chaklala Heights, Skyline Apartments and Lifestyle Residency Lahore.

The authority has launched flats projects after taking into account the existing conditions and providing residential facilities to government employees. A total of 9,814 flats of different projects have been launched by FGEHA.

FGEHA was established in 1989 with the mandate of developing housing schemes for serving and retired employees of the Federal Government. However, due to the limited scope of the powers, it was felt that an absolute authority under an Act of Parliament was required for this difficult task. Accordingly, the institution was reborn under the FGEHA Act 2020, with additional scope of powers and responsibilities.

The public sector is a low-income, salaried class which lives on lower salaries and limited resources as compared to the private sector. Employees of this category also have to go through the stage of retirement, unlike the private sector which affects not only the government employee but his entire family.