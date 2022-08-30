UrduPoint.com

Minister Distributes Prizes Among Painting Competition Winners

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Minister distributes prizes among painting competition winners

Punjab Minister for Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Taimoor Masood Khan on Tuesday distributed prizes among those who won prominent positions in the painting competition titled "Muhajreen Ka Pehla Parauo" at Alhamra Arts Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :

This competition was organized in the Alhamra art gallery with the joint efforts of Bab-e-Pakistan Foundation and Alhamra Arts Council.

Around 200 young artists across the province participated in the painting competition and highlighted the first arrival of the freedom fighters in their style.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister congratulated the winners and said, "Our youth is making the name of the country and nation bright in every field of the world".

He said the Punjab government was providing ample opportunities to the youth to showcase their skills in every area, and this journey would continue with more zeal.

Alhamra Arts and Culture Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, famous artist Amna Pataudi and others were present.

