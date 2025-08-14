Minister distributes prizes to wheat production champions

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at Agriculture House Lahore to honour provincial and divisional winners of the wheat production competitions, organised under the Chief Minister Punjab’s 'Grow More Wheat' campaign.

The application portal for the second phase of the Green Tractor Programme was also officially launched.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attended the event as the chief guest, while Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari and Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo were also present.

At the provincial level, Muzaffar Mahmood from District Jhang secured first position with a wheat yield of 69.96 maunds per acre, earning an 85-horsepower tractor. Muhammad Afzal from District Kasur achieved second place with 69.87 maunds per acre and received a 75-horsepower tractor, while Shahid Abbas Khan from Dera Ghazi Khan took third place with 69.72 maunds per acre and was awarded a 60-horsepower tractor. Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani personally handed over the keys and documents to the successful farmers. Additionally, cash prizes of Rs. 1 million, Rs. 800,000, and Rs. 500,000 were presented to the first, second, and third place winners of the Lahore Division wheat competition, respectively.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the service and prosperity of farmers are among the top priorities of Chief Minister Punjab. “Under the Chief Minister’s vision, modern agricultural machinery is being introduced to increase crop yields and reduce production costs,” he said.

He added that under the second phase of the Green Tractor Program, 10,000 tractors ranging from 75 to 125 horsepower will be provided to farmers with a subsidy of Rs. 1 million per tractor.

He further highlighted initiatives under the Punjab Agriculture Transforming Program, including an interest-free loan scheme, establishment of agri-malls, provision of Rs. 75 billion through the Kissan Card under the Wheat Support Program, and free distribution of 1,000 tractors to farmers cultivating wheat on 12.5 acres or more. The Minister announced that the Chief Minister Punjab will unveil a special Rs. 100 billion support package for farmers ahead of the next wheat sowing season.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said the government is taking concrete steps to promote farm mechanization, reduce crop production costs, and ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs, calling these initiatives milestones for increasing farmers’ income and advancing the agriculture sector.

The ceremony concluded with the Provincial Minister distributing certificates among officers demonstrating outstanding performance, including Director General Agriculture Extension Ch. Abdul Hameed and Director General Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon. Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Aamir Shehzad Kung, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, wheat farmers, and representatives of the tractor industry also attended the event.