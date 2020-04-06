Minister distributes ration among destitute families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart Punjab on Monday distributed ration among the deserving families residing in his constituency.

The Minister on the occasion said that ration is being distributed among deserving families without any political affiliation .

He said that with a view to help the deserving families," We have arranged this ration from our own pockets and with the assistance of friends".

The Minister said that help of deserving families in this time of trial was top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and residents affected from lockdown would be provided financial aid.

Bashart said that work on the received applications for government assistance is underway and the distribution of relief funds by the Federal and Punjab government will begin in the next few days.