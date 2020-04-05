UrduPoint.com
Minister Distributes Ration Among Needy Families

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Sunday distributed ration among the deserving families in Allama Iqbal Town.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said on the occasion that ration had been distributed among 90 deserving families in this area, adding that "In this crucial time we are taking care of every needy person without any politically affiliation discrimination." He maintained that this noble mission would continue.

He said that with a view to help the deserving families, Insaf Imdaad Programme had been launched by the Punjab government and daily-wagers, affected from lockdown, would be given financial aid.

He said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister, distribution of ration among the deserving families had been started throughout the province. He added that help of deservingfamilies in this time of trial was first priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government,which would be performed pleasantly.

More Stories From Pakistan

