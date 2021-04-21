Minister distributes ration, wheelchairs to deserving people

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday distributed ration to 200 deserving families in the wake of coronavirus pandemic while 10 wheelchairs to special persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday distributed ration to 200 deserving families in the wake of coronavirus pandemic while 10 wheelchairs to special persons.

He distributed these things in a ceremony organized by the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal department with collaboration of "Hum Mashal-e-Rah" foundation, here at Model Town.

Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Amin Malik Azam and "Hum Mashal-e-Rah" foundation Chairperson Amna Aftab were also present in the ceremony.

Talking on the occasion, the minister said the ration was distributed during Ramazan under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Pakistan program, adding that the support of philanthropists to help deserving people was commendable.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that the distribution of wheelchairs to special people was a great service to humanity, adding, "I am thankful to Bait-ul-Mal Amin Malik Azam for inviting me for this good deed".

He said the Social Welfare department was engaged in welfare work in every district, asserting that this series would also continue in the future.

Bait-ul-Mal Amin Malik Azam said that on the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Bait-ul-Mal was being made more active at the grassroot level. He said that no effort would be spared for the rehabilitation of the deprived people.