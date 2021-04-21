UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Distributes Ration, Wheelchairs To Deserving People

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:56 PM

Minister distributes ration, wheelchairs to deserving people

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday distributed ration to 200 deserving families in the wake of coronavirus pandemic while 10 wheelchairs to special persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday distributed ration to 200 deserving families in the wake of coronavirus pandemic while 10 wheelchairs to special persons.

He distributed these things in a ceremony organized by the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal department with collaboration of "Hum Mashal-e-Rah" foundation, here at Model Town.

Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Amin Malik Azam and "Hum Mashal-e-Rah" foundation Chairperson Amna Aftab were also present in the ceremony.

Talking on the occasion, the minister said the ration was distributed during Ramazan under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Pakistan program, adding that the support of philanthropists to help deserving people was commendable.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that the distribution of wheelchairs to special people was a great service to humanity, adding, "I am thankful to Bait-ul-Mal Amin Malik Azam for inviting me for this good deed".

He said the Social Welfare department was engaged in welfare work in every district, asserting that this series would also continue in the future.

Bait-ul-Mal Amin Malik Azam said that on the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Bait-ul-Mal was being made more active at the grassroot level. He said that no effort would be spared for the rehabilitation of the deprived people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court starts process to declare Suleman, others as ..

1 second ago

Indonesia navy searching for submarine with 53 abo ..

2 seconds ago

CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

4 seconds ago

Home Secretary lauds role of OCA for providing rel ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Backs Istanbul Talks on Afghanistan, Will ..

2 minutes ago

Work started on Metropole Triangle to plant 300 ur ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.