Minister Distributes Relief Goods Among Flood-hit People

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Punjab Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed distributed food, household items and other relief goods among the flood hit people in suburban areas of Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday

Accompanying MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak, Mehmood informed that the survey of losses suffered by them had begun and all losses would be compensated.

He said that government would utilize all resources to help people to resettle back in their respective areas in their homes after these are rebuilt by the government support.

Punjab minister distributed food items, stoves and other goods among the people and promised that no one would be left without ration.

He also met with the affected people to know about their problems and promised to resolve these at the earliest.

