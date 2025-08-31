Minister Distributes Relief Goods Among Flood Victims
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for sports and Labour Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that serving humanity in distress is a collective responsibility, and standing by flood victims in this difficult time is a moral obligation for all.
He expressed these views while visiting relief camps established at Maraka, Multan Road, and Khudpur, where he personally monitored ongoing relief operations. On the occasion, MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar and MPA Malik Anas Mahmood Khokhar also accompanied him.
Under the supervision of the Provincial Minister, food supplies and relief goods were distributed among the affected families. Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, along with his team, also boarded boats to reach flood victims directly and reviewed arrangements for the provision of food, shelter, and healthcare facilities.
The minister said that rescue and relief efforts are being made more effective to ensure that no affected family is left unattended. He appreciated the Pakistan Army and all relevant departments for their dedicated services and stressed that the Government of Punjab is taking concrete steps to deliver aid to every village and settlement.
Appealing to the public to contribute generously, he emphasized that people’s cooperation is the greatest strength in such testing times. He said that the Punjab government stands shoulder to shoulder with its citizens and will leave no stone unturned to expedite relief operations.
