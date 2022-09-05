Minister distributes relief items among flood affectees

Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Monday distributed food items, gas stoves and other relief goods among the flood victims of Dera Ghazi Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Monday distributed food items, gas stoves and other relief goods among the flood victims of Dera Ghazi Khan.

During a three days visit to flood-affected areas, he met the flood victims and inquired about their problems. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak also accompanied him, said a handout issued here.

The minister said that all the staff of Revenue department, including commissioner, deputy commissioner and ACs were busy in the field to conduct relief work, adding that MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Dreshak pointed out that the road from DG Khan to Godhpur had been destroyed due to flood.

He assured that the construction of the road would start soon. The government would rebuild every affected house, he said.

He said the loss of crops and livestock would also be compensated and all the problems of the victims would be solved, adding that Punjab government was making sincere efforts to rehabilitate the flood affected areas. No affected family would be deprived of the relief goods, he added.

He thanked the MPA Ahmad Ali Dreshak for collecting lots of relief goods in his warehouse, which were being distributed among the victims.