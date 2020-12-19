Minister distributes rickshaws, ration among minority community members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine distributed rickshaws and ration among deserving minorities members in Youhanabad, here on Saturday.

Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Shaw, local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and representatives of religious minorities were also present.

The minister said that the PTI government was using all available resources to solve financial problems of religious minorities. He said that Youhanabad was the constituency of Shahbaz Sharif, but not a single penny was used for its development during his tenure.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had launched development work with Rs 30 million to develop Youhanabad as a model village.

The minister said that the opposition was fearful of the day-by-day increasing popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He gave away keys of rickshaws to the minorities members and also inspected development work at the Youhanabad.

The participants thanked the minister over distribution of rickshaws and ration among the deserving people and hoped that all problems facing the community would be solved on priority basis.